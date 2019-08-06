Air Station Kodiak Conducts Long-Range Medevac of Two Elderly People, St. Paul Island

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak HC-130J Hercules crew medically evacuated an 82-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man reported suffering from heart and hip complications from St. Paul Island Clinic on St. Paul Island, Alaska, Saturday morning.
Both the husband and wife were transferred to awaiting medical personnel in Anchorage for further care. Both were reported in stable condition upon transfer.
At approximately 1:23 a.m., District 17 command center watchstanders received notification from the St. Paul Clinic for a husband and wife, both suffering from medical complications requiring transport to higher medical care. District directed the launch of an Air Station Kodiak Hercules aircrew with the support of a rescue swimmer and a corpsman aboard to assist with medical concerns in-flight for both the man and woman.
“Even in the summer in Alaska, the weather can change drastically, but our aircraft and personnel are well-equipped to support these types of missions when they arise,” said Lt. Lars Anderson, the aircraft commander on the case. “With vast distances covered and inclement weather, our crews faced challenges but were ultimately happy to get this couple to the care they needed.”
Source: USCG