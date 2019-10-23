Air Station Kodiak medevacs Coast Guard Cutter John Midgett crewmember near Kodiak

- Home
A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak rescue swimmer is lowered onto the deck of the Coast Guard Cutter John Midgett 150 nautical miles southeast of Kodiak
KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew medically evacuated a Coast Guard Cutter John Midgett crewmember from the ship near Kodiak, Saturday.
The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew safely hoisted and transported the patient to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel in Kodiak.
At 10:00 a.m., District 17 Command Center watchstanders received a call from a John Midgett crewmember requesting a medevac for the 40-year-old male who was reportedly experiencing symptoms of a stroke.
The ship was approximately 150 nautical miles southeast of Kodiak when the medevac request came in.
At 12:54 p.m., the aircrew arrived on scene, conducted a litter hoist and transported the crewmember to shore, where he was then taken to Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
-USCG-
Written by: 17th District online newsroom on Oct 23, 2019.
