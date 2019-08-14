Air Station Kodiak Medevacs Fisherman near Saint Paul

KODIAK, Alaska — A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew medically evacuated a 33-year-old man from the fishing vessel Island Enterprise near Saint Paul Island, Tuesday.
The fisherman was medevaced at 3:15 a.m. and transferred to an awaiting Life Med crew at Saint Paul. The patient was further transported to Anchorage.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard District Seventeen command center received notification at 4:29 p.m., Monday, of a 33-year-old man with possible stroke symptoms. After consulting with a medical care provider, Island Enterprise was advised to transit toward Saint Paul and a medical evacuation was recommended.
The District Seventeen Command Center directed the launch of a Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Kodiak with the support of an HC-130 Hercules aircrew to provide relief crews and communication coverage.
“Thanks to the coordination and cooperation of crews from the Coast Guard, Island Enterprise and Life Med, we were able to get this person to the medical care he needs,” said Lt. Wade Arnold, Coast Guard District Seventeen command duty officer.
Source: USCG