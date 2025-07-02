AK Dems to Host Emergency People’s Town Hall After Republicans Vote to Cut Health Care So Billionaires Can Get a Tax Break

Wednesday, July 2 at 9:30 EST/5:30 p.m. AKDT, the Alaska Democratic Party will host an emergency virtual People’s Town Hall featuring state legislators, including Sen. Jesse Kiehl, Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, Rep. Genevieve Mina, Sen. Scott Kawasaki, and Rep. Robyn Burke to talk about the devastating cut to health care Republicans like Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Nick Begich III took to give billionaires another tax break, along with the attacks to the Alaskan educational system that state Republicans have pushed during the most recent legislative session. Following Murkowski selling out the people of Alaska to give billionaires another tax break, Democrats are holding vulnerable House Republicans and Senate Republicans accountable for supporting Trump/Murkowski’s dangerous budget proposal, given the direct impact these cuts will have on Alaska’s citizens, hospitals, nursing homes, mental health services, and home visitor coverage. In Alaska, Chair Eric Croft and Executive Director Jenny-Marie Stryker will also join the Alaska Democratic Party in hosting a virtual town hall to highlight the significant damage Trump’s policies will have across the state. WHAT: Emergency Virtual People’s Town Hall in Alaska WHO: Sen. Jesse Kiehl, Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, Rep. Genevieve Mina, Sen. Scott Kawasaki, Rep. Robyn Burke, Chair Eric Croft, and Executive Director Jenny-Marie Stryker WHEN: July 2 at 5:30 p.m. AKDT WHERE: Zoom – Press must RSVP through the form HERE to attend.