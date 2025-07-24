AKARNG aviation maintenance Soldiers conduct HH-60M Black Hawk repairs









Alaska Army National Guard helicopter maintenance personnel with the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducted repairs on an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter swash plate assembly and mounted it back onto the aircraft July 21, 2025, in Hangar 6 on Bryant Army Airfield at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

During the repair on the aircraft, the Soldiers replaced the spherical bearing in the assembly, which is a critical component in the rotor hub and pitch control linkages, allowing for smooth, multidirectional movement while reducing strain on the helicopter during flight.

These Guardsmen are responsible for the inspection, sustainment, and repair of the aircraft systems that are essential for missions ranging from search and rescue and medical evacuation to disaster response and troop transport across Alaska’s vast and often unforgiving terrain.

The expertise and dedication of these aviation Soldiers directly supports the Guard’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies, making them an indispensable part of both state and federal mission success.

FULL ALBUM: AKARNG 207th AVN HH-60M Black Hawk repair | Flickr

(Alaska National Guard photos by Seth LaCount)