Alaska Air Guardsmen Rescue Crash Survivors near Delta Junction

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Airmen with the Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons rescued two individuals Aug. 12 after their plane crashed on takeoff west of Delta Junction.
According to the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center, the mission was opened in response to a report of a 406-MHZ emergency locator transmitter signal.
An HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter from the 210th Rescue Squadron and an HC-130J Combat King II from the 211th Rescue Squadron were launched from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Aboard the helicopter and HC-130 were Guardian Angel teams from the 212th Rescue Squadron.
Guardian Angel teams are highly trained medical personnel made up of a pararescueman and a combat rescue officer who both specialize in conducting rescue missions.
After receiving a report of the crash, the AKRCC tasked the Guardsmen to respond to the event. The HC-130 searched for and located the crash and guided the helicopter to the location while also conducting air-to-air refueling. The helicopter and Guardian Angel team rescued the survivors and flew them to Fairbanks. The HC-130 air-to-air refueled the HH-60 during the mission.