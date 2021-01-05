Alaska Air National Guard Airmen rescue climber at Chugach Park







JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued a fallen ice climber Jan. 2 at Chugach State Park near Anchorage.

Alaska Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Katie Magnuson, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center search-and-rescue senior controller, said the Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from the AKRCC reporting that the climber fell approximately 40 feet and suffered an injury.

The AKRCC assessed the situation and requested assets from the 176th Wing who launched a 210th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk search and rescue helicopter carrying two pararescuemen (PJs) from 212th Rescue Squadron. All members of 210th and 212th RQS are highly trained in SAR operations, medical treatment and frequently partner with federal, state and local authorities here in Alaska.

Chugach State Park Rangers and Alaska Mountain Rescue Group volunteers also responded by snowmachine and transported the injured climber to a location suitable for helicopter evacuation.

The HH-60 crew then transported the patient to JBER and released him to the Anchorage Fire Department paramedics.

Magnuson credited cooperation with other partner agencies for the swift rescue.

“It was really great working with the Troopers, AMRG, the park Rangers and the AFD,” she said. “We count on our partnerships to provide world class rescue support statewide.”

For this rescue, 210th RQS, 212th RQS, AKRCC, AMRG and Chugach State Park Rangers were awarded one save.

###