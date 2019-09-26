Alaska Air National Guard Chopper Rescues Injured Pilot and Passenger from Cook Inlet’s West Side

An Alaska Air National Guard chopper plucked an injured pilot and passenger from the west side of Cook Inlet after a crash there on Wednesday evening according to troopers.

At 7:16 pm on Wednesday, pilot, 65-year-old Michael Eugene Beckwith contacted authorities to inform them that he had crashed his Stinson 108-3 during take-off near the Mcarthur River on Cook Inlet’s west shore. He reported that both himself and his passenger had suffered injuries in the crash.

The Rescue Coordination Center had an Alaska Air National Guard helicopter launched and the aircraft was able to successfully pick up the duo and transport them to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.