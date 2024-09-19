Alaska Army and Air Guard rescue four hunters in back-to-back, same-day missions





JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — The Alaska National Guard rescued four hunters Sept. 16 in two separate missions at the request of the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Rescue Coordination Center.

Midday Monday, the AKRCC received a request from AST to assist two hunters stranded on a sandbar along the Gagaryah River about 200 air miles from Bethel. The hunters used a satellite communication device to contact AST to request help.

The Alaska Army National Guard crew stationed in Bethel accepted the mission and launched a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter with a medic from the Bethel Fire Department on board. Using the GPS coordinates from the hunters’ satellite device, the aircrew flew directly to their location.

According to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Nick Lime, crew chief for the mission, heavy rain caused the river to rise rapidly and flood the surrounding area. He said the current became too strong for the hunters to swim or use their raft to get to safety.

“These guys did everything right. But Mother Nature just had them in a bad spot,” said Lime. “They moved to high ground three times but each time the river jumped the bank, kept rising and flooded their location.”

The aircrew landed, loaded the uninjured hunters onto the aircraft and flew back to Bethel where they were released to the Alaska State Troopers.

Later the same evening, the AKRCC received another request from AST to assist an injured hunter in the vicinity of Wells Bay in Prince William Sound.

LifeMed originally accepted the request; however, due to increasingly bad weather in the area, they were unable to safely conduct the mission.

The Alaska Air National Guard’s 210th Rescue Squadron accepted the mission and launched an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter with a team of rescue personnel – Guardian Angels – from the 212th Rescue Squadron.

Also using GPS coordinates from a satellite communications device, the Pave Hawk crew flew directly to the location and landed near the injured hunter. After assessing the hunter’s injuries, the Guardian Angels prepared him for transport to Providence Alaska Medical Center where he and his hunting partner were released to medical providers.

###



