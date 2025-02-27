Republicans Told to ‘Stop Cowering’ From Voters as They Back Unpopular Medicaid Cuts





“We expect every Republican who voted for the budget resolution to hold a town hall during recess on what parts of Medicaid and SNAP they want to cut,” said the national director of the Working Families Party.

In the wake of their passage late Tuesday of a budget resolution that sets the stage for massive cuts to Medicaid and other key programs, House Republicans who supported the measure with near unanimity faced calls to explain their vote to constituents who will be directly harmed if the proposed cuts become law.

“We expect every Republican who voted for the budget resolution to hold a town hall during recess on what parts of Medicaid and SNAP they want to cut,” Maurice Mitchell, national director of the Working Families Party, said in a statement following Tuesday’s vote.

“If you stand behind this plan,” Mitchell added, “stop cowering from your constituents.”

In recent days, GOP lawmakers have faced angry audiences at town halls in their home districts as voters—including Republican constituents—express outrage over President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s lawless assault on federal agencies and the party’s broader legislative agenda, which includes destructive attacks on key programs to help finance trillions of dollars in tax breaks largely for the rich.

The intensifying constituent wrath has left Republicans “weary and wary of in-person town hall meetings,” NBC Newsreported Tuesday.

Citing an unnamed GOP aide, the outlet reported that “House Republican leaders are urging lawmakers to stop engaging in” town halls altogether.

In response to NBC‘s story, Indivisible co-executive director Ezra Levin noted that “there were like eight GOP town halls last week in the entire country.”

“Ninety-five percent of GOP members were already hiding from constituents,” Levin wrote on social media. “The fact that they think EIGHT is too many is a real sign of how scared they are of constituents and owning this agenda.”