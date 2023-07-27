Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Participate in Pershing Strike 23, MOBEX II to Enhance Readiness





FORT RILEY, Kan. — More than 40 Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers from the 297th Regional Support Group (RSG) are participating in Pershing Strike 23 and its associated Mobilization Exercise (MOBEX) Level II at Fort Riley, Kansas, July 7 – Aug. 4, 2023.

In the event of large-scale war, the United States requires multiple installations to prepare Reserve Component units for deployment. These exercises test the establishment and operation of Fort Riley as a Mobilization Force Generation Installation (MFGI), a crucial component in deploying personnel and units to the battlefield.

During the exercises, the 297th RSG tests its ability to synchronize mobilization and demobilization operations, enhancing its capabilities to perform effectively.

Specifically, during MOBEX II the 297th RSG provides sustainment support as the 2nd Battalion, 358th Armor Regiment, 189th Infantry Brigade conducts mobilization training for the 268th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 346th Transportation Battalion, a U.S. Army Reserve unit stationed in Puerto Rico.

Pershing Strike 23 and MOBEX II is led from First Army Headquarters at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and includes participation from Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve Soldiers mobilizing not only at Fort Riley, but also Camp Atterbury, Indiana; Fort Cavazos, Texas; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort Stewart, Georgia; and Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

Commanders will use Pershing Strike 23 and MOBEX II to evaluate the flow of units from home stations to ports of debarkation to refine shared understanding of the challenges of Large-Scale Mobilization Operations (LSMO) across the mobilization enterprise, evaluate planning assumptions, and create mitigation strategies to reduce friction points and increase flexibility during LSMO.

