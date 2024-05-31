Alaska Chamber Announces Finalists for the Alaska state finals of the 2024 National Civics Bee





Anchorage, AK —The Alaska Chamber will host the Alaska state finals of the 2024 National Civics Bee on June 13 th at 11am, organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. The winner of Alaska’s Civics Bee competition will advance to the national competition in Washington, D.C.

“The Alaska Chamber is proud to be the official partner for the National Civics Bee in Alaska, for the inaugural state competition. Promoting greater civic knowledge in Alaska will result in more informed and active citizens,” said Kati Capozzi, President and CEO of the Alaska Chamber.

Middle school students from across Alaska will take part in the state-level competition. Finalists will participate in a live quiz event and answer questions from judges to test their civic knowledge.

2024 Alaska State Finalists for the National Civics Bee:

Denah Barr, White Mountain School

Emily Brubaker, Romig Middle School

Liam Cuddy, Romig Middle School

Finley Foster, Ravenwood Elementary School

Alexander Hippler, Holy Rosary Academy

Jagger Price, Ravenwood Elementary School

Linzi Shoemaker, IDEA Home School

McKenna Smith, White Mountain School

Jackson Wells, Tri Valley School

Natalee Worlds, Ravenwood Elementary School

The finalists and top winners will receive various prizes, including $1,000 cash for the first-place student.

For more information about the National Civics Bee please visit https://civics.uschamberfoundation.org/national-civics-bee. For more information about the National Civics Bee in Alaska please visit: https://www.alaskachamber.com/national-civics-bee/. For interview requests or additional information, please contact Kari Nore, kari@alaskachamber.com



