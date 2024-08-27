Alaska Congressional Delegation Secures Exemption Sparing Alaska Air National Guard from Planned Leveling Cuts





WASHINGTON— Representative Mary Sattler Peltola and U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski, today welcomed news that the Alaska Air National Guard (ANG) has been granted an indefinite exemption from the Air National Guard’s “Fulltime Leveling” (FTL) initiative that would have impacted or eliminated nearly 80 Active Guard Reserve positions in Alaska. Major General Duke A. Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, delivered the news in a letter to Senator Sullivan on Tuesday. In numerous meetings, calls and letters, the Alaska congressional delegation strongly pressed Guard leaders to exempt Alaska from the planned cuts, highlighting the many unique missions of the Alaska ANG that are critically important to U.S. homeland defense, including missile warning, aerial refueling, and combat rescue.

“This is huge news for our state and our national security,” said Rep. Peltola. “Cutting Alaska’s Air National Guard would have damaged our country’s ability to project power in the Far North, reduced vital search and rescue capabilities, and pushed Alaskans who want to serve out of service to their state and their country. I was proud to work alongside our senators and the Alaska National Guard to protect these critical positions.”

“In February, I sat down and had good, open conversation with 20 of the 80 Alaska Guardsmen who were set to lose their jobs as a result of bureaucratic and political maneuvering by the Air National Guard. In a spontaneous moment of vulnerability, several of the Guardsmen in attendance presented me their unit patches and asked that I not forget them while back in DC, patches that remain on my desk to this day. I made a commitment right then to fight for them, for the Alaska Guard, and for the homeland defense mission that we Alaskans are so proud to execute,” said Sen. Murkowski. “Over the last six months, I have worked tirelessly to reverse these dangerous and ill-informed cuts, advocating directly with top military leadership in the National Guard and across all services. I was able to secure last minute language in the FY24 Defense Appropriations bill to ensure accountability, as well as funding in the FY25 Defense Appropriations to pay for 649 additional positions for the ANG. This announcement of a permanent exemption of the Alaska Guard from the full-time leveling actions is significant for our Air Guard Members and their families, and fulfills the commitment I made to them months ago. This will fully restore the 80 Active Guard Reserve positions to Eielson AFB, Clear SFS, and JBER. The recent encroachment of Chinese and Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska made clear the United States cannot afford to cut corners when it comes to our homeland defense mission. Our ability to respond that day was made possible by the professionalism exhibited by the many Airmen involved, and the seamless integration of our active duty, guard, and reserve forces. The ANG’s recent decision is a win not only for Alaska, but for the United States of America.”

“The exceptional men and women of the Alaska Air National Guard—and the families who support them—can rest a bit easier today now that we’ve successfully removed the threat of cuts from D.C. that would’ve negatively impacted their unique mission and their ability to defend our nation,” said Sen. Sullivan. “In my most recent conversations with National Guard Bureau senior leaders, including in Maj. Gen. Pirak’s nomination interview three weeks ago, I demanded that they conduct a thorough analysis of the proposed manning adjustments in Alaska. I commend Maj. Gen. Pirak and his team for doing just that, and for recognizing the detrimental toll these cuts would have on our Alaska-based forces and our national security readiness. More than any other state in the country, Alaska’s National Guard is fully integrated into some of the nation’s most important 24-7 missions with the Joint Force protecting our country. Alaska’s Air National Guardsmen can now continue to focus on fulfilling their wide array of critical missions: responding to state emergencies, conducting combat search-and-rescue missions, executing air and missile defense missions, supporting space domain awareness, and serving as a critical link in the defense of the American homeland. My team and I stand ready to continue to push back against and stop any policies that negatively impact our world-class Active Duty, Guard and Reserve forces in Alaska.”