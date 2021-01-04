Alaska Congressman Don Young, Congressman, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives, Begins 25th Term







Washington, D.C. – Sunday, Alaska Congressman Don Young was sworn in to begin his 25th term as Congressman for All Alaska. First elected in a special election on March 6, 1973, Congressman Young currently serves as Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. In his position as Dean, Congressman Young administered the oath of office to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Video footage can be found by clicking here or on the image above.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the great State of Alaska in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Don Young. “Throughout my service, I have witnessed our great nation persevere through difficult circumstances. It is clear that this global pandemic has deeply affected our economy, and inflicted significant hardship and pain on families in Alaska and across the country. There is much work ahead of us to get our country safely reopened and economy back on track, but I am more energized than ever to stand up for Alaska, and fight for the families that call our state home. Today, it was my responsibility as Dean of the House to swear in Speaker Pelosi, and I will continue using my position and long-time working relationships to ensure that families in Alaska have a bright and prosperous future for generations to come.”

