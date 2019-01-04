Don Young Begins 24th Term as Congressman for All Alaska

- Home
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Alaska Congressman Don Young was sworn-in to serve his 24th term as Congressman for All Alaska.
“I’m honored to have been chosen by the people of Alaska to continue representing them in the 116th Congress. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle as we address some very serious challenges facing our country. In a first for me and in my role as Dean of the House of Representatives, I had the responsibility and privilege to administer the Oath of Office to Speaker Pelosi,” said Congressman Young.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Anne Young, and Congressman Don Young
On December 5, 2017, Congressman Young became the longest serving Representative which made him the Dean of the House. He is the first Republican to hold the title since 1933. From at least the 1820’s onward it has been customary for the Dean to administer the Oath of Office to the new Speaker. At approximately 2:47 pm (EST) Congressman Young administered the oath to Speaker-Elect Nancy Pelosi (CA-12). You can view that video here. Subsequently, the Speaker swore in the other Members of the 116th Congress at 2:59 pm (EST).
In addition to administering the Oath of Office to the Speaker, his duties as Dean of the House required Congressman Young to offer a privileged resolution, H.Res. 4, notifying the President of the election of the Speaker and Clerk of the House. You can view that video here.