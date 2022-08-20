Alaska COVID-19 and Influenza Weekly Case Update: August 7 – August 13

The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update has been updated with data from the week of August 7 – August 13, 2022 and can be viewed here.

Key Findings:

Respiratory viruses can circulate year-round in Alaska. Actions such as staying home when sick, washing hands, and improving ventilation can protect you, your family, and your community from COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased over the past several weeks (see graph below illustrating hospital beds occupied by persons with COVID-19). Most parts of Alaska are at the “medium” COVID Community Level as defined by CDC. Learn more about CDC’s recommended prevention steps at each community level here .

COVID-19 transmission remained widespread in most parts of Alaska during the week of August 7–August 13, 2022, with evidence for increasing cases in some areas but decreases elsewhere.

Information and Resources:

The State of Alaska COVID-19 vaccines update page

The State of Alaska COVID-19 information page provides more information about the virus and how individuals and businesses can protect themselves and others from transmission.

The DOH Business and Employer Toolkits page has communications resources for any organization that wants to keep workers, partners, clients, and customers informed about COVID-19.

DOH COVID-19 Communication Toolkit provides PSAs, flyers, and social media graphics.

DOH offers free presentations upon request to groups about COVID-19, the vaccines, COVID-19 prevention, or other health topics upon request. Learn more or request a presentation on our Speaker’s Bureau web page.

For the most up-to-date case information, see the Alaska COVID-19 Information Hub dashboard: coronavirus.alaska.gov. All dashboard data are updated Wednesdays (except holidays).