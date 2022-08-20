Alaska COVID-19 and Influenza Weekly Case Update: August 7 – August 13

The Alaska Department of Health Weekly COVID-19 and Influenza Update has been updated with data from the week of August 7 – August 13, 2022 and can be viewed here.
Key Findings:
COVID-19 transmission remained widespread in most parts of Alaska during the week of August 7–August 13, 2022, with evidence for increasing cases in some areas but decreases elsewhere.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased over the past several weeks (see graph below illustrating hospital beds occupied by persons with COVID-19). Most parts of Alaska are at the “medium” COVID Community Level as defined by CDC. Learn more about CDC’s recommended prevention steps at each community level here.
- CDC no longer recommends quarantine of exposed persons in most settings, regardless of vaccination status. People with symptoms of COVID-19 should still get tested, and if they test positive, notify their contacts. Contacts should wear a mask and get tested. Updated guidance for isolation and for what to do if exposed is available. Learn more about CDC’s Summary of Guidance for Minimizing the Impact of COVID-19 on Individual Persons, Communities, and Health Care Systems — United States, August 2022 and CDC’s updated COVID-19 guidance practices.
Respiratory viruses can circulate year-round in Alaska. Actions such as staying home when sick, washing hands, and improving ventilation can protect you, your family, and your community from COVID-19, influenza, and other pathogens.
