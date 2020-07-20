Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary July 19th

DHSS today announced 119 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 82 are residents in 15 communities: Anchorage (36), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (10), Fairbanks (9), Wasilla (7), Eagle River (4), Juneau (4), Soldotna (3), Homer (2) and one each in Ketchikan, Nome Census Area, Nikiski, Palmer, SE Fairbanks Census Area, Seward and Sutton-Alpine.
37 new nonresidents were also identified in:
Two previously identified Alaska resident cases from July 11 have been reclassified as nonresident cases bringing the total number of Alaska cases is 1,874 and total number of nonresident cases is 403.
Of the 82 Alaska residents, 30 are male and 52 are female. Three are under the age of 10; 11 are aged 10-19; 28 are aged 20-29; 13 are aged 30-39; eight are aged 40-49; six are aged 50-59; seven are aged 60-69 and six are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 99 hospitalizations and 18 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 712 with four new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 173,010 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 2.15%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 18 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.