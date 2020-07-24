Alaska COVID-19 Case Count summary July 23rd

DHSS Thursday announced 68 new people with COVID-19 in Alaska. 65 are residents in 13 communities: Anchorage (29), Fairbanks (11), Wasilla (6), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (4), Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (4), North Pole (3), Chugiak (2) and one each in Big Lake, Girdwood, Kenai Peninsula Borough South, NW Arctic Borough, Palmer and SE Fairbanks Census Area.
Three new nonresidents were also identified in:
Three previously identified resident cases were corrected to nonresident cases and two duplicate resident cases and one duplicate nonresident case have been removed bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 2,192 and the total number of nonresident cases to 492.
Of the 65 Alaska residents, 37 are male and 28 are female. Four are under the age of 10; six are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; eight are aged 40-49; five are aged 50-59; five are aged 60-69; one is aged 70-79 and two are aged 80 or older.
There have been a total of 111 hospitalizations and 19 deaths with two new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
Recovered cases now total 781 with 28 new recovered cases recorded Wednesday. A total of 189,509 tests have been conducted. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous three days is 3.21%.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on July 22 that posted at noon Thursday on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Please note that occasionally there is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report as details are confirmed and documentation is received.