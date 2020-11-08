Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Nov. 7, 2020

DHSS today announced 604 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 600 are residents in: Anchorage (300), Wasilla (42), Palmer (28), Soldotna (25), Fairbanks (23), Eagle River (19), Chevak (16), Bethel Census Area (15), Kenai (14), Bethel (13), Chugiak (12), Juneau (11), Ketchikan (10), Kodiak (6), Utqiaġvik (6), Valdez-Cordova Census Area (6), North Pole (5), Delta Junction (4), Dillingham Census Area (4), Kusilvak Census Area (4), Kotzebue (3), Nome Census Area (3), Sitka (3), Sterling (3), Big Lake (2), Homer (2), Hooper Bay (2), Kenai Peninsula Borough South (2), Ketchikan Gateway Borough (2), Metlakatla (2), Seward (2), Willow (2), one each in Girdwood, Nikiski, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, Mat-Su Borough, North Slope Borough, Petersburg, Unalaska, Valdez, and one location under investigation.
Four new nonresident cases were identified yesterday:
One resident case and two nonresident cases were added to the dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 18,198 and the total number of nonresident cases to 1,108.
ALERT LEVELS – The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate over 14 days per 100,000, is high at 54.99 cases per 100,000. All regions of Alaska are now in high alert status.
High (>10 cases/100,000)
CASES: SEX & AGES – Of the 600 Alaska residents, 297 are male, 299 are female and four are unknown. 45 are under the age of 10; 55 are aged 10-19; 103 are aged 20-29; 115 are aged 30-39; 90 are aged 40-49; 90 are aged 50-59; 61 are aged 60-69; 30 are aged 70-79 and 11 are aged 80 or older.
CASES: HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – There have been a total of 478 hospitalizations and 84 deaths, with three new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 6,508.
There are currently 100 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 10 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 110 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Eight of these patients are on ventilators. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 9.9%.
TESTING – The testing dashboard has been temporarily disabled while the data team troubleshoots a problem with the testing data. We anticipate it to be fixed early next week.
TEXT NOTIFICATIONS – DHSS is upgrading its subscription to GovDelivery. During this transition, there may be a disruption in service for text notifications. These notifications will continue to be received by email and can be accessed online.
Notes: Cases reported to the Section of Epidemiology are increasing. Reports are received electronically, by phone and by fax. Cases are verified, redundancies are eliminated and then cases are entered into the data system that feeds into Alaska’s Coronavirus Response Hub. Because of the number of reports being received, it may take a day or two after receipt to get a report entered and counted. Extra personnel continue to focus on the effort to process and count reports and minimize the delay from receipt to posting on the Hub. Daily case counts seem likely to remain at this level or higher for the near future.
This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 6 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. Total number of hospital beds available fluctuate daily as the number of available hospital staff changes. All data reported in real-time, on a daily basis, should be considered preliminary and subject to change. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov