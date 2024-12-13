Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom Announces Completion of Ballot Measure 2 Recount





(JUNEAU, AK) — Lieutenant Governor Nancy Dahlstrom has announced the completion of the recount for Ballot Measure 2, which proposed repealing Alaska’s ranked-choice voting and open primary system. The recount confirmed the outcome of the certified results, with the final tally showing 160,973 votes against and 160,230 in favor, a margin of 743 votes.

“The Division of Elections has meticulously conducted the recount process, ensuring every valid vote was accurately counted,” said Lieutenant Governor Dahlstrom. “This outcome reaffirms the integrity of our electoral system and reflects the will of the majority of Alaskan voters.”

The recount was initiated at the request of the Alaska Republican Party. Under Alaska law, the state bears the cost of recounts when the margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast. The Division of Elections completed the recount ahead of the 10-day period prescribed by state statute.

Throughout the recount, representatives from both supporting and opposing groups and independent observers were present to ensure transparency and fairness. The Division utilized high-speed ballot-scanning machines to expedite the process, with any ballots requiring adjudication reviewed in the presence of observers.

“I extend my gratitude to the Division of Elections staff and all observers for their dedication to upholding the democratic process,” added Lieutenant Governor Dahlstrom. “Completing this recount underscores our commitment to election integrity and the importance of every Alaskan’s vote.”

With the recount concluded, the certified results stand, and Alaska will continue to utilize the ranked-choice voting and open primary system established by voters in 2020.

The Division of Elections also completed the recount of House District 28, again confirming the certified results’ outcome.



