Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 5, 2020

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise all across Alaska. Today marked a new daily high of reported cases with 194 new Alaska residents diagnosed with COVID-19. Statewide numbers are again at all-time highs for the 14-day average case rate (16.3 cases per 100,000 population) and percent positivity (4.19% for a 7-day rolling average). Alaska’s overall alert level continues to be high and is trending up. We are urging Alaskans to exercise caution and take the following steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
DHSS today announced 197 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 194 are residents in 18 communities: Anchorage (102), Fairbanks (40), North Pole (15), Eagle River (10), Wasilla (6), Chugiak (4), Bethel Census Area (3), Juneau (2), Kodiak (2), Palmer (2) and one each in Bethel, Kenai, Kusilvak Census Area, Nome Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Soldotna, Southeast Fairbanks Census Area and Yakutat/Hoonah-Angoon census areas.
Three new nonresident cases were reported in:
Fourteen resident cases have been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 8,613 and the total number of nonresident cases to 974. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 194 Alaska residents, 96 are male and 98 are female. Fourteen are under the age of 10; 19 are aged 10-19; 47 are aged 20-29; 38 are aged 30-39; 28 are aged 40-49; 25 are aged 50-59; 17 are aged 60-69 and six are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 301 hospitalizations and 58 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 4,856.
There are currently 33 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 12 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 45 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Six of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 479,374 tests have been conducted, with 19,014 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.19%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 4 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.
