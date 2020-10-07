Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Oct. 6, 2020

Today we experienced a delay to our daily update to the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub because of the need to import a large amount of data. We are exploring ways to improve this function to allow for more timely daily updates. However, until this issue is resolved, please expect delays of several hours beyond our usual noon update. Thank you for your patience.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise all across Alaska. Statewide numbers are again at all-time highs for the 14-day average case rate (17.14 cases per 100,000 population) and percent positivity (4.09% for a 7-day rolling average). Alaska’s overall alert level continues to be high and is trending up. We are urging Alaskans to exercise caution and take the following steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
DHSS today announced 143 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 137 are residents in 20 communities: Anchorage (59), Fairbanks (21), Bethel Census Area (14), Wasilla (7), Eagle River (6), Kodiak (5), Kotzebue (4), North Pole (3), Palmer (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Douglas (2), Kenai (2), and one each in Bethel, Big Lake, Dillingham, Houston, Nome Census Area, Northwest Arctic Borough, Seward, and Soldotna.
Six new nonresident cases were reported in:
Two resident cases and six nonresident cases have been added to the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 8,752 and the total number of nonresident cases to 980. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 137 Alaska residents, 51 are male and 86 are female. Eleven are under the age of 10; 19 are aged 10-19; 20 are aged 20-29; 35 are aged 30-39; 12 are aged 40-49; 16 are aged 50-59; 17 are aged 60-69 and seven are aged 70-79.
There have been a total of 305 hospitalizations and 58 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 4,965.
There are currently 33 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 11 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 44 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 488,194 tests have been conducted, with 18,344 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 4.09%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on October 5 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.