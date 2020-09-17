Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 16, 2020

DHSS today announced 52 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. Fifty are residents in fourteen communities : Anchorage (18), Fairbanks (12), North Pole (7) Kenai Peninsula Borough – South (2), Palmer (2) and one each in Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs combined, Chugiak, Eagle River, Fairbanks North Star Borough, Juneau, Kotzebue, Soldotna, Wasilla, and Utqiaġvik.
Two nonresident cases were reported. One in Kotzebue in the mining industry and one under investigation for both location and purpose of visit.
This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 6,444 and the total number of nonresident cases to 921. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 50 Alaska residents, 27 are male and 23 are female. One is under the age of 10; two are aged 10-19; 16 are aged 20-29; fourteen are aged 30-39; four are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; six are aged 60-69 and one is aged 70-79, and two are over the age of 80.
There have been a total of 250 hospitalizations and 44 deaths with four new hospitalizations and no new deaths reported yesterday.
There are currently 39 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and six additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 45 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 2,198 (Alaska residents).
A total of 408,564 tests have been conducted, with 10,535 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.45%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 15 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov