Alaska COVID-19 Case Count Summary: Sept. 30, 2020

DHSS today announced 108 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska. 105 are residents in 17 communities: Anchorage (62), Fairbanks (13), Bethel Census Area (4), Northwest Arctic Borough (3), Palmer (3), Sitka (3), Utqiaġvik (3), Juneau (2), Kodiak (2), Kotzebue (2), Nome Census Area (2) and one each in Douglas, Homer, North Pole, Soldotna, Tok and Wasilla.
Three new nonresident cases were reported in:
Two resident cases have been removed from the data dashboard through data verification procedures. This brings the total number of Alaska resident cases to 7,824 and the total number of nonresident cases to 956. The current statewide alert level, based on the average daily case rate for the past 14 days, is high.
Of the 105 Alaska residents, 52 are male and 53 are female. Nine are under the age of 10; 13 are aged 10-19; 19 are aged 20-29; 15 are aged 30-39; nine are aged 40-49; 18 are aged 50-59; six are aged 60-69; seven are aged 70-79 and nine are 80 or older.
There have been a total of 293 hospitalizations and 56 deaths, with no new deaths reported yesterday. Individuals who no longer require isolation (recovered cases) total 4,057.
There are currently 33 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized and 20 additional patients who are considered persons under investigation (PUI) for a total of 53 current COVID-related hospitalizations. Seven of these patients are on ventilators.
A total of 457,207 tests have been conducted, with 13,609 tests conducted in the previous seven days. The average percentage of daily positive tests for the previous seven days is 2.87%.
Notes: This report reflects data from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on September 29 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. There is a lag between cases being reported on the DHSS data dashboard and what local communities report. Each case is an individual person even if they are tested multiple times. Total tests are a not a count of unique individuals tested and includes both positive and negative results. The current number of hospitalized patients represents more real-time data compared to the cumulative total hospitalizations. To view more data visit: data.coronavirus.alaska.gov.