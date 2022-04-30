Alaska Dentist and Wife Indicted for Tax Evasion, Bankruptcy Fraud, Wire Fraud and Money Laundering





WASHINGTON – In an indictment unsealed Thursday, a federal grand jury in Anchorage, charged an Alaska dentist and his wife with tax evasion, conspiring to defraud the United States, bankruptcy fraud, wire fraud, money laundering and other federal crimes.

According to the indictment, from approximately 2013 to present, Glenn and Saray Lockwood, of Kenai, evaded payment of millions of dollars of federal income taxes and filed false bankruptcy petitions to impede the IRS’s collection efforts. To conceal their assets from both the IRS and their bankruptcy creditors, the Lockwoods allegedly formed an LLC and transferred assets into the LLC. During the bankruptcy proceedings, the Lockwoods allegedly denied ownership of the LLC and other assets. According to the indictment, the Lockwoods attempted to evade more than $3.5 million in taxes.

If convicted, both defendants face a maximum of five years in prison for each count of tax evasion, conspiracy to defraud the United States and bankruptcy fraud, and 20 years in prison for each count of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker for the District of Alaska made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Ahmed Almudallal of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Heyman for the District of Alaska are prosecuting the case.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

