Alaska Department of Public Safety to Host Annual Peace Officer Memorial Day Ceremony





(Anchorage, AK) – On Friday, May 13, law enforcement officers from across Southcentral Alaska, will gather outside of the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab at 4805 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Ave in Anchorage to honor the 68 peace officers that made the ultimate sacrifice in The Last Frontier. The ceremony will start at 3 pm and will be streamed live on the Alaska State Troopers Facebook page for those unable to attend in person. The event is open to the public and media.

Two other Peace Officer Memorial Day events will be held on May 13th. In Juneau there will be a wreath laying ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery from 12 pm to 1 pm. In North Pole there will be a ceremony at the Trooper Scott Johnson and Trooper Gabe Rich Memorial Park at 11 am with a barbeque to follow.

These ceremonies correspond with the National Police Week and National Peace Officers Memorial Day which President John F. Kennedy first proclaimed in 1962. Across the nation, law enforcement officers will gather to honor those who gave their lives in service to their communities.

###





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

