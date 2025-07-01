Alaska DMV Warns Public of Fraudulent Text Message Scam









(Anchorage, AK) – The Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is alerting the public about fraudulent text messages claiming to originate from the Alaska DMV. These scam texts are in no way connected to the official Alaska DMV and should be disregarded.

The Alaska DMV does not request payments or sensitive personal information via text message. Residents are urged to avoid responding to or sending money in response to these fraudulent messages.

The State of Alaska is aware of this situation and is actively monitoring it to protect residents from these deceptive practices. If you receive a suspicious text, do not engage.

For more information, visit the official Alaska DMV website at www.dmv.alaska.gov.



