Alaska DOT&PF Accepting Applications for Local Projects

(JUNEAU, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is currently accepting applications for local transportation projects for the Community Transportation Program (CTP).
Project applications are due May 15, 2019. The total funding available is approximately $50 million in federal funds.
There are two sets of review criteria for this project nomination opportunity: 1) urban and rural, and 2) remote. Communities not connected to the road system by road or ferry are considered remote. All other communities are considered urban and rural.
Project nominations are expected to show cost sharing. At minimum, community sponsors must provide the required minimum federal match. Communities that commit additional funds will be awarded more points in the scoring process. A resolution of support demonstrating any financial or maintenance commitments is required with project nominations.
DOT&PF area planners are available to help prepare project nominations, develop project estimates, and answer questions. A map and list of DOT&PF area planners is available here.
Additional information and applications are available on the CTP website.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities oversees 239 airports, 10 ferries serving 35 communities, over 5,600 miles of highway and 720 public facilities throughout the state of Alaska. The mission of the department is to “Keep Alaska Moving through service and infrastructure.”
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, ALASKA – Alaska residents who have applied for State Individual Assistance for the Nov. 30 earthquake...
Read previous article:
Applicants for the State Individual Assistance Program Must Apply for Reconsideration
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, ALASKA – Alaska residents who have applied for State Individual Assistance for the Nov. 30 earthquake...