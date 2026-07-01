Alaska DOT&PF Identifies Apparent Low Bidder for Tustumena Replacement Vessel







Historic investment advances long-term commitment to strengthen the Alaska Marine Highway System

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) –The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) has reached a major milestone in the procurement of the Tustumena Replacement Vessel (TRV), identifying Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, L.L.C. as the apparent low bidder. The Louisiana-based shipbuilder submitted a public bid price of $349,996,251.00 to construct the new, state-of-the-art vessel for the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS).

The contract bid opening marks the first major Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) vessel procurement in more than a decade and represents a significant milestone in implementing the Alaska Marine Highway System 2045 Long-Range Plan, which identified replacement of the aging M/V Tustumena as one of the system’s highest priorities to improve reliability and preserve service to coastal Alaska communities.

Under the state’s procurement procedures, the shipyard now has a 14-day window to submit all remaining required documentation. Upon successful review and validation of these materials, the department will move forward with a formal Intention to Award the contract.

“Replacing the Tustumena is one of the largest investments ever made in the Alaska Marine Highway System and reflects our administration’s commitment to rebuilding this critical transportation network,” said Governor Mike Dunleavy. “Today’s milestone moves us one step closer to delivering a modern vessel that will serve Alaskans for decades, strengthen our coastal economy, and provide more reliable transportation for the communities that depend on the Marine Highway.”

The new vessel will replace the M/V Tustumena, which entered service in 1964 and has faithfully served Alaska for more than six decades. Throughout its distinguished career, the Tustumena has become an iconic part of Alaska’s transportation system, providing dependable service to communities that rely on marine transportation.

Today, the vessel serves ports including Homer, Seldovia, Kodiak, Old Harbor, Ouzinkie, Chignik, Sand Point, King Cove, Cold Bay, False Pass, Akutan, and Unalaska (Dutch Harbor), linking residents, businesses, visitors, and freight across Southcentral Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula, and the eastern Aleutians.

“For the communities served by the Tustumena, this vessel represents far more than a new ferry. It is a lifeline that connects families, supports local economies, moves freight, and provides access to essential services,” said DOT&PF Commissioner Ryan Anderson. “The design of this vessel was shaped by the experience of our captains, engineers, terminal staff, shoreside employees, and the communities that rely on this route. That collaborative effort has produced a vessel specifically designed for Alaska’s demanding operating environment and the unique challenges of serving the Aleutian Chain.”

Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors brings more than 35 years of shipbuilding experience to the project. Since its founding in 1990, the Louisiana-based shipbuilder has expanded into one of the Gulf Coast’s leading commercial shipyards, operating more than 120 acres of facilities with over 4,600 feet of waterfront, five dry docks, extensive fabrication capabilities, and specialized marine construction expertise.

The company recently completed construction of the Arctic Fjord, a state-of-the-art fisheries research vessel now operating in Alaska, demonstrating its ability to successfully deliver complex vessels designed for Alaska’s demanding operating environment.

“This milestone represents more than a new ship—it represents renewed confidence in the future of the Alaska Marine Highway System,” said Craig Tornga, Marine Director for the Alaska Marine Highway System. “The replacement vessel will provide improved reliability, enhanced safety, increased operational flexibility, and modern efficient systems that will better serve our passengers, crews, and the communities that depend on us. We look forward to working with the men and women of Thoma-Sea Marine Constructo rs to deliver a high-performance vessel.”