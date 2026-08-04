Susitna River Coho Salmon Limits Reduced and Bait Prohibited











(Palmer) – Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is reducing the bag limit for coho salmon from two to one fish and prohibiting the use of bait in the Susitna River drainage. The following provisions will be effective 12:01 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2026, through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2026:

In all units of the Susitna River drainage:

The bag limit for chum, sockeye and coho salmon is three fish, of which no more than one per day, may be coho salmon; a coho salmon 16 inches or greater in length that is removed from the water must be retained; a person may not remove a coho salmon from the water before releasing the fish;

Only unbaited, artificial lures may be used.

The possession limit for chum, sockeye and coho salmon (in combination) varies by unit in the Susitna River Drainage:

In the waters of Alexander Creek, Unit 2 (Parks Highway streams), Unit 3 (upper Susitna north of Talkeetna), Unit 5 (Talkeetna River), and Unit 6 (Chulitna River) the possession limit is three, of which only one may be a coho salmon.

In the waters of Unit 1 (includes Deshka River and excludes Alexander Creek) and Unit 4 (Yentna River) the bag limit for chum, sockeye and coho salmon is three fish per day, of which no more than one per day, two in possession may be coho salmon.

The Deshka River coho salmon sustainable escapement goal (SEG) is 10,200–24,100 fish.

The Deshka River weir was damaged in flooding events on July 15 and is no longer operational. Given the poor performance of coho salmon escapement in recent years, this action is warranted to conserve coho salmon in the Susitna River drainage. The department will continue to monitor coho salmon run strength in Upper Cook Inlet and if run strength improves to a level that can support a larger harvest, restrictions on the sport fishery may be relaxed or rescinded. However, additional restrictions are also possible if the run does not improve.

For additional information, please contact Area Management Biologist Samantha Oslund in Palmer at (907) 746-6300.