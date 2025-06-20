Alaska DOT&PF Warns Public of Fraudulent Text Message Scams Impersonating Transportation Agencies









(Anchorage, Alaska) – The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF) is warning Alaskans to be on high alert for a recent surge in fraudulent text messages falsely claiming that recipients owe money for unpaid tolls or parking tickets.

These scams are designed to trick individuals into clicking malicious links or providing sensitive personal and financial information.

What You Need to Know:

Alaska has only one toll facility—the Whittier Tunnel (officially the Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel)

No toll invoices are ever sent by text message. Tolls for the Whittier Tunnel are collected in person at the time of travel, before a traveler is allowed to enter the tunnel

DOT&PF does not issue parking citations, and does not collect fines via text

How to Spot a Scam Text Message? Look for the following red flags:

Messages claiming “urgent” unpaid tolls or fines

Requests for immediate payment via unfamiliar links or digital payment apps

Misspelled agency names, vague details, or suspicious-looking URLs

Threats of additional fines, legal action, or license suspension

What to Do If You Receive a Scam Message:

Do not click on any links in the message

Do not reply to the message or provide any personal information

Take a screenshot of the message

Report the scam to: The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov Your mobile carrier (you can forward the message to 7726 [SPAM]) Or The Alaska Office of the Attorney General – Consumer Protection Unit at (907) 269-5200 or law.alaska.gov/consumer



Scammers are constantly adapting their tactics. DOT&PF encourages Alaskans to remain skeptical of any unsolicited text messages involving money, especially those appearing to come from government agencies.

For official information about Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities, please visit our website at dot.alaska.gov.

# # #



