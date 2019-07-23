Alaska Guard Engineers Return from Middle East Deployment

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Seven Alaska Army National Guardsmen from the 297th Regional Support Group’s 208th Construction Management Team returned here July 12 following a nine-month deployment to the middle east.
The unit, augmented with three Soldiers from the Arizona National Guard’s 198th Regional Support Group, served as the Directorate of Public Works for eight locations throughout Area Support Group-Jordan’s region of operations.
“Our team completed over 30 projects and identified over 40 additional major initiatives,” said Lt. Col. Mark Kelliher, 208th CMT commander. “Additionally, we were the first DPW for Jordan with the unique task of establishing policies, procedures and processes to assure that the locations served met the needs of the warfighter in addition to being safe and environmentally sound.”
The unit provided base camp master planning, construction quality assurance, inspections for environmental and electrical, fire and structural safety compliance, and program and project management to include facility maintenance.
“The unit performed their duties in an exemplary manner,” said Kelliher, who explained that both the Area Support Group-Jordan commander and U.S. Army Central deputy commanding general praised the unit for efforts in advancing a new master planning effort for the Army’s enduring base location in Jordan.
While deployed, the Area Support Group-Jordan recognized two Guardsmen in the DWP section for their Scorpion of the month program, which selects a Soldier for a job well done. The Alaska and Arizona Guardsmen also received four Meritorious Service Medals and six Army Commendation Medals for exemplary service.
“This is a testament to the hard work and job well done by the DPW team,” said Kelliher, noting that the team’s incredible performance would not have been as great if not for the support and love of their families here at home. “The families of all Soldiers were our anchor in Jordan and resulted in a strong, tight and resilient team – that willingly took on every task with a can-do, make it happen customer-oriented attitude.”
The unit is scheduled for a change of command ceremony and Yellow Ribbon Event, a program that reintegrates military members with their families, communities and employers upon redeployment, in September.
The 208th CMT was established in July 2013 and participated in Alaska’s Exercise Vigilant Guard in 2014 and assisted the Construction and Facilities Management Office with various tasks in order to assure that Alaska Guardsmen have safe, quality facilities. The unit also performed annual training in Grafenwoehr, Germany in 2018 focusing on management and quality assurance functions on troop construction projects.
