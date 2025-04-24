Alaska House Majority Coalition Responds to Failed Education Funding Veto Override





JUNEAU – The Alaska House Majority Coalition Tuesday expressed disappointment following the Legislature’s failure to override Governor Dunleavy’s veto of House Bill 69. This legislation, which garnered bipartisan support in both the House and Senate, represented a crucial step towards providing a much-needed permanent $1,000 increase to the Base Student Allocation (BSA), the fundamental building block for funding all public education in Alaska. The failure to secure the necessary votes to override this veto means that Alaska’s students will continue to face the consequences of over a decade of flat funding, jeopardizing their educational opportunities and the stability of our public school system.

“It’s incredibly frustrating that despite broad bipartisan agreement on the need to invest in our students, the veto override once again failed,” said Representative Maxine Dibert (D-Downtown Fairbanks). “The reality is that without this funding increase, our schools will be forced to make painful cuts that will directly harm our students.”

“I’m deeply disappointed that the veto override failed. I remain committed to working with my colleagues to swiftly pass an education funding policy that delivers for all Alaska’s children,” said Representative Andi Story (D-Juneau), co-chair of the House Education Committee. “Our kids are the foundation of Alaska’s economy and future. Investing in their education sends a clear message to families and educators that they matter and that their success is our priority.”

This outcome comes at a particularly difficult time, as school districts across the state are finalizing their budgets for the upcoming year, and many are already facing significant deficits.

“We’ve heard from superintendents and principals across the state about the potential for increased class sizes, loss of vital programs, and even school closures. This is not the outcome Alaskans deserve, and this is not what the constitution directs us to do,” said HB 69 sponsor Representative Rebecca Himschoot (NA-Sitka).

The Alaska House Majority Coalition remains deeply concerned about the timing and rationale behind the Governor’s continued opposition to this widely supported funding increase. To show up late in the process, after district budgets are largely finalized and layoff notices are imminent, claiming a desire to work together rings hollow.

The Coalition reaffirms its commitment to finding a solution to the education funding crisis and urges Governor Dunleavy to engage in a meaningful and timely manner with the legislature to ensure a brighter future for all Alaska’s children.



