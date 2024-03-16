Association of Alaska School Boards’ Response to the Veto of SB 140





The Association of Alaska School Boards is deeply concerned about the governor’s veto of SB 140. This veto sabotaged several weeks of hard work and bipartisan collaboration by the legislature to provide a significant investment in public education that would have benefited every school district and student in the state. Instead, the governor has decided to disregard the challenges that schools face throughout the state and ignore the pleas of parents, community members, businesses, military families, and locally elected school boards to invest in our future and students.

SB 140 contained several key elements that are critically important to maintaining our public education system.

A $680 increase in the BSA.

Increase internet speed for schools from 25 Mps to 100Mps.

Intent language that, to the greatest extent possible, additional funds in the bill be directed to the classroom in the form of teacher bonuses. Additionally, each school district shall provide a report to the 34th Legislature describing efforts to comply with the legislative intent.

Should a district terminate the charter of a charter school, the charter may appeal the district decision to the Commissioner of Education.

A charter school coordinator position shall be established within DEED.

Pupil transportation funding is increased.

Correspondence students shall receive full funding (the same as brick & mortar students)

$500 for each K-3 student who is determined to have a reading deficiency. This money will provide for intervention services.

The opportunity to access tens of millions of dollars to improve broadband access across the state is crucially important to providing an educational experience that prepares all of Alaska’s students for our future.

The $680 increase to the BSA was a first step in helping to meet the needs of supporting school district operations and keeping more teachers working with students.

Student transportation funding helps to meet the increased costs plaguing many districts, which have had to use general funds to shore up that service.

The governor’s decision to veto the increase to the base student allocation (BSA) and the additional funds for students who require an individual reading intervention plan will have a direct impact on the implementation and success of the Alaska Reads Act. This policy has garnered widespread support for its focus on improving early literacy. Without the added funds for students in need and the BSA increase, the effectiveness of the Alaska Reads Act will be compromised.

It’s unfortunate that the governor is willing to trade off important investments that would benefit all students, in return for his proposed education reforms related to charter school authorizers and teacher retention bonuses. These proposals have faced significant opposition from parents, community members, educators, and legislators alike. These reforms are not what local school boards hear from their constituents as their greatest need.

The Alaska Association of School Boards (AASB) strongly urges the legislature to override the governor’s veto of SB 140 as quickly as possible. The fact that the bill was approved in a bipartisan manner demonstrated the universal need across the state and party lines to support the future of our students. AASB is hopeful that the legislature will provide the leadership Alaska needs at this time. We understand that it is not an easy decision, but good governance is often difficult, and local school board members know this well when they have to make decisions that impact the future of a child’s life.

Please reach out to your legislators and strongly urge them to override the veto of SB 140.

Lon Garrison

Executive Director

Association of Alaska School Boards

Email: lgarrison@aasb.org

Phone: 907-463-1660



