Alaska Legal Services Corporation Receives $169,879 Technology Grant from the Legal Services Corporation

WASHINGTON – The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced today that Alaska Legal Services Corporation will receive a $169,879 Technology Initiative Grant to enhance communication with individuals seeking civil legal assistance online. Established in 2000, LSC’s Technology Initiative Grants program supports legal aid organizations in developing and replicating technologies that improve efficiency and provide greater access to high-quality legal assistance.
“LSC’s Technology Initiative Grants increase access to justice for low-income people with critical civil legal needs,” said LSC President Jim Sandman. “These technology projects improve the delivery of legal services and make a difference to the millions of Americans who would otherwise have to navigate the legal system alone.”
Alaska Legal Services Corporation will use its grant to enhance the electronic client referrals system for states piloting Legal Navigator portals—an initiative launched by LSC, Microsoft, and Pro Bono Net to direct individuals with civil legal needs to the most appropriate forms of assistance. With the support of this grant, project teams with Alaska Legal Services and the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii will work to simplify the process through which people seeking legal information access civil legal assistance online.
Representative Don Young applauded the grant: “I am pleased that the Alaska Legal Services Corporation (ALSC) has been selected to receive the Technology Initiative Grant which will help update and enhance their electronic referrals system. This critical investment will serve those in need of civil legal assistance and ensure ALSC can carry out their mission to support Alaskans as they navigate the legal system.”
Alaska Legal Services Corporation is one of 24 recipients of 2018 Technology Initiative Grant funding totaling nearly $4 million.