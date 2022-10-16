Alaska Legislators Praise Renaming Suicide Peak to Celebrate the Value of Life





SOLDOTNA – Earlier last week, members of the Alaska Legislature sent a letter to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names expressing their support for renaming North and South Suicide Peaks to North and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex. Today, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names unanimously passed the name change.

In the letter, Legislators said that changing the name from Suicide Peaks to Heaven’s Breath removes a thoughtless name insensitive to suicide survivors, their families, and communities suffering loss due to suicide. The name change also shows our great state and nation that we take suicide awareness and prevention seriously, even among our geographic names and will take any steps necessary to preserve life and bring hope to the hurting. Alaska has the second highest rate of suicide deaths in the nation and our Alaskan Native people suffer this tragedy up to four times the national average. Statewide, suicide is the seventh leading cause of death, ranking above common chronic diseases.

Pronounced YouYonk Check, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex is an Athabascan/Dena’ina name that means “Breath from Above” or “Heaven’s Breath. The name was selected by Elder Helen Dick, who is one of the only fluent Dena’ina speakers currently alive in Alaska. The name is a tribute to families who have been affected by suicide and honors the Athabascan tradition of descriptive place names.

Senate President Peter Micciche, (R-Soldotna), said, “Although this action may seem minor to some, the renaming is an important step for families grieving due to the suicide of a family member or friend. While serving on the Statewide Suicide Prevention Council, I heard heartbreaking stories at every single meeting of the massive individual loss of promising lives in our state. Suicide can affect any family of every ethnic or socioeconomic background, and in Alaska it occurs far too often. While we respect names of historical significance, Alaska Legislators also recognize that the name, North and South Suicide Peaks was the wrong name for so many reasons, particularly in a state that ranks second in the U.S. for per capita suicides. On behalf of the Legislature, I express our profound appreciation to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (USBGN) for unanimously voting to rename North and South Suicide Peaks to North and South Yuyanq’ Ch’ex. The name “Heaven’s Breath” glorifies these majestic mountains and recognizes that Alaskans value life and support those suffering from depression and grieving families far too often losing their sons and daughters to this scourge. “Heavens Breath” is a simple step in taking every action we can to save precious lives.

I want to thank Bill Pagaran, for his initial work in bringing this issue to the forefront and the Alaska Historical Commission for their efforts. And, special thanks to Representative Sarah Vance of Homer for having the sensitivity and empathy to bring this important issue to our attention and for her work creating an effective request to the USBGN. I’m not sure legislators agreeing to support her name-changing campaign would have acted so quickly without her efforts to provide awareness.”

Representative Sarah Vance (R-Homer) said “While we respect names of historical significance, we also recognize the unintended consequence of past names that are disparaging to human dignity. I am thrilled to see this name change that now reflects our culture and one that will have a positive impact on future generations.”



