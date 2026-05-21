Alaska Legislature Passes Historic Resolution to Expedite Natural Gas Pipeline







Juneau, AK — Wednesday, the Alaska Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 18 (HJR 18), expressing strong support for a state natural gas pipeline and calling on the federal government to expedite its development.

Sponsored by Rep. Mia Costello, R-Anchorage, and Sen. George Rauscher, R-Sutton, and supported by a broad coalition of state lawmakers, the resolution underscores the project’s critical role in securing energy independence and providing long-term economic stability for the state and the nation.

HJR 18 highlights that Alaska holds the largest reservoir of natural gas in North America. The proposed project, which includes a pipeline and export facility connecting North Slope gas to global markets, is expected to create thousands of high-paying jobs for U.S. residents while generating significant long-term revenue for state and local governments.

“This resolution sends a clear message that Alaska is ready to deliver its vast energy resources to the world,” Rep. Costello said. “With international interest high and the project entering its final stages, it is time for the federal government to help us cross the finish line”.

The resolution advocates for a spur line to Fairbanks and infrastructure to transport propane to communities along the Yukon River, providing much-needed relief from high heating and cooking costs for residents from Fairbanks to Fort Yukon.

On the global stage, Alaska’s project is uniquely positioned as the only federally authorized LNG export project on the U.S. Pacific Coast. By creating a direct energy corridor that avoids contested waters and canal chokepoints, the project will allow U.S. allies to access reliable energy from Alaska rather than relying on adversarial nations.

The resolution calls for federal funding and support to ensure the project’s rapid completion.

Copies of HJR 18 will be transmitted to President Donald J. Trump, Secretary of the Interior Douglas Burgum, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, and Alaska’s congressional delegation, Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, and Congressman Nick Begich III.