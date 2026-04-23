Alaska Legislature Passes HJR 14, Advancing Rail Infrastructure, Investment Readiness, and Statewide Resilience







JUNEAU, AK – The Alaska Legislature has adopted House Joint Resolution 14, demonstrating strong bipartisan alignment behind completion of the Port MacKenzie Rail Extension and the Northern Rail Extension, projects critical to Alaska’s economy, national defense, and long-term resilience.

Today, the Senate voted 18-1 on the resolution, which the House of Representatives adopted unanimously on May 7, 2025.

“This resolution sends a clear message to Washington, D.C. and investors that Alaska is ready,” said Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake. “This is a shovel-ready project more than halfway built, fully permitted, and ready to finish. Alaska is ready to build.”

The Port MacKenzie Rail Extension connects Interior Alaska’s resource base, including strategic and critical minerals, to a deep-water port, expanding freight capacity and unlocking development across mining, energy, and bulk commodities. The project strengthens domestic supply chains, supports long-term energy solutions such as Alaska LNG, and helps lower the cost of delivering fuel and goods to Interior communities.

“This is a statewide project that moves Alaska’s resources to market, supports energy development, and helps lower costs for families,” McCabe said.

HJR 14 strengthens Alaska’s competitiveness for federal funding opportunities, including the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program, and signals readiness for public-private partnership investment.

Sen. Robert Yundt, R-Wasilla, who carried the resolution on the Senate floor, emphasized the importance of advancing long-term infrastructure.

“HJR 14 reflects a shared understanding that Alaska must be prepared to move forward on major infrastructure opportunities,” Yundt said. “There has been significant groundwork laid, and it is important that we continue building momentum.”

Sen. Mike Cronk, R-Tok/Northway, highlighted the importance of the Northern Rail Extension for Interior Alaska and national defense.

“The Northern Rail Extension is critical for Interior Alaska and for Fort Greely,” Cronk said. “Reliable rail access supports both economic development, food security, and military readiness and reinforces Alaska’s strategic role in the Arctic.”