Alaska Legislature Passes Legislation Establishing Juneteenth as a State Holiday





JUNEAU – On the last day of the legislative session, the Alaska Legislature passed Senate Bill 22, sponsored by Senator Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage, officially recognizing Juneteenth, June 19, as an annually observed state holiday. This significant legislation commemorates the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, announcing the end of the Civil War and the freedom of all enslaved people. This pivotal day, known as Juneteenth, marks the emancipation of previously enslaved individuals in America.

Juneteenth is a day for people of all races to come together in fellowship, honoring the sacrifices made for America’s freedom and educating themselves about the ongoing struggle for liberation among Black Americans. Senate Bill 22 builds upon the foundation laid in 2001, when then-Representative and former State Senator Lesil McGuire, R-Anchorage, passed House Bill 100, which recognized the third Saturday of June as Juneteenth Day. The new bill amplifies this recognition, fostering a deeper understanding and broader celebration of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth is a profound reminder that freedom is priceless. It is a day to celebrate the end of slavery in our nation and to honor the resilience and contributions of Black Americans. By recognizing this day as an official state holiday, we reaffirm our commitment to liberty and justice for all,” said Senator Gray-Jackson.

“By making Juneteenth a state holiday, we not only honor the past but also educate future generations about the importance of freedom and equality. This legislation is a step towards a more inclusive and just society,” said Rep. Stanley Wright, R-Anchorage, co-sponsor of the bill.

By establishing Juneteenth as an official state holiday, Alaska joins a growing number of states acknowledging this important day, ensuring its rightful place in our collective history and consciousness.

Senate Bill 22 passed the Senate on May 3, 2023, by a vote of 16-4 and passed the House of Representatives on May 15, 2024, by a vote of 37-3. The legislation now heads to Governor Dunleavy for his signature.



