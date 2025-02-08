Alaska Legislature Passes Resolution to Preserve Denali Name





JUNEAU – The Alaska State Legislature today passed House Joint Resolution 4 by a vote of 19-0 in the Senate and 31-8 in the House. Urging the federal government to maintain “Denali” as the official name of North America’s tallest peak, the resolution comes in response to recent federal efforts to rename the mountain.

“Denali is more than a mountain. It’s a cornerstone of Alaska’s history, a tribute to our diverse culture and a testament to the people who have cherished this land for millennia,” said Representative Maxine Dibert (D-Fairbanks), who introduced the resolution. “Changing the name would not only dishonor those who have fought to protect the name Denali, but also dismiss the voices of Native communities whose roots are intertwined with this land.”

“Denali is a symbol of Alaska’s unique identity and our connection to the land,” Representative Ashley Carrick (D-Fairbanks), whose similar resolution was merged with HJR 4. “This resolution sends a clear message that Alaskans stand united in preserving our cultural heritage.”

“Denali is more than just a name—it is a powerful symbol of Alaska’s history, culture, and identity. For millennia, the name Denali has held a deep significance for Indigenous communities and Alaskans across our state,” said Senator Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks), sponsor of the Senate companion version, SJR 7. “Changing her name back to honor a President that never stepped foot in Alaska ignores our rich heritage and Alaskans that overwhelmingly want it to be recognized as Denali in perpetuity.”

“Denali is the name of our mountain; a name of great importance to Alaska Natives and everyone across our state.” said Speaker Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham). “It is clear from the bipartisan support in the legislature that Alaskans should decide.”

The passage of HJR 4 reaffirms Alaska’s 2015 victory in officially recognizing the Denali name after a 40-year effort, and underscores the legislature’s commitment to protecting Alaska’s cultural heritage and state sovereignty.



