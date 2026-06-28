Excitement Builds as 22 Mushers Enter the 2027 Iditarod on Opening Day

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The journey to the 2027 Iditarod is officially underway! A total of 22 mushers signed up on Opening Day, assembling an exciting early field that includes many of the top finishers from the 2026 race, accomplished veterans, and a talented group of rookie competitors.
|The current roster features 15 veteran mushers and seven rookies, including second-place finisher Travis Beals, third-place finisher Jeff Deeter, sixth-place finisher Matt Hall, seventh-place finisher Riley Dyche, and veteran favorites Jessie Royer, Bailey Vitello, Mille Porsild, Sydney Bahl, Matthew Failor, Chad Stoddard, Hunter Keefe, Ebbe Pedersen, Amanda Otto, and Joseph Sabin.
|Read the full announcement for the complete list of 2027 entrants, details on the overwhelming support shown to this year’s rookie class, and what’s next as the countdown to the 55th running of the Iditarod begins.
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From first-time rookies to seasoned veterans, dedicated volunteers, supportive family and friends, and plenty of happy sled dogs, today was a fantastic reminder of what makes the Iditarod community so special. We can’t wait to see who else joins the 2027 field in the months ahead as we continue the countdown—just 251 days until the next adventure begins!
2027 Iditarod Mushers
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