Alaska National Guard to participate in Bethel July 4 celebration

- Home
- Headlines
- General
- World
- National
- State
- Rural
- Arctic
- Science/Education
- Health
- At Sea
- Politics
- Weather
- Tides
- Entertainment
- Opinions/Op/Ed/Letters
- Advertising
- Classifieds
- Contact Us
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — There will be a media open house July 3 at Bethel Airport hosted by the Alaska Air National Guard’s 176th Wing. The event will give interested media an opportunity to explore the C-17 Globemaster III and speak with some of the Guard pilots, maintainers and recruiters.
The 176th Wing will also be participating in the 4th of July parade in Bethel the following day before opening up the C-17 to the public.
Travel to Bethel will be provided to interested media on the night of July 3 after submission of names to the media contact listed below. Participating media is responsible for their own lodging and food. Local media should also contact the point of contact below.