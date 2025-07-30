U.S. Coast Guard participating in 2025 Seattle Seafair and Fleet Week









SEATTLE – Coast Guard units from throughout the Northwest District and Pacific Area are participating in Seattle Seafair and Fleetweek 2025.

Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Station Seattle, Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Teams, as well as the Coast Guard Cutter Osprey are scheduled to participate in the Parade of Ships, July 29, at 1:00 p.m. Preceding the parade, at 12:45 p.m. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles is scheduled to conduct a search and rescue demonstration near Pier 62. The Public is welcome to view the water-based parade and search and rescue demonstration from the Seattle waterfront.

A MH-65 Helicopter from Air Station North Bend, Ore, the Coast Guard Pacific Strike Team, and Coast Guard recruiting booth, will be set-up at pier 46 during fleet week, recruiters will have visuals to provide the public a chance to see how the Coast Guard serves and protects the Northwest District. The Coast Guard will also have static displays and a search and rescue demonstration during the Seafair Weekend Festival at Genessee Park 1-3 August.

Pier 46 Static Displays: July 31 – August 3, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

MH-65 Helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station North Bend, Ore.

Pacific Strike Team Hazardous Materials Unit

Military Working Dog Demonstrations

Coast Guard Cutter Information Displays

Coast Guard Recruiting Tent

Genessee Park Displays: August 1 – 3, from 8:30 am – 6:00 p.m.

Coast Guard helicopter search and rescue demonstration during airshow

Port Security Unit Boat Static Display

Coast Guard recruiting tent

Visit Seattle Seafair’s website for more information about the participating military vessels and general event information.

During the parade of ships, the Coast Guard will be enforcing a moving security zone as well as safety zone on the Seattle waterfront. Once U.S. Navy vessels are moored at Pier 46, a Naval Force Protection Zone will be enforced. More information can be found in the local notice to mariners: Northwest District.

Pedestrian access to Seattle’s Pier 46 will be through the secondary entrance for Coast Guard Base Seattle nearest the Coast Guard Museum Northwest. General parking is not available on site. Public parking lots in the area include those at the sports stadiums within walking distance of the base. From downtown Seattle, pedestrians can also use the Elliot Bay Trail to walk to the entrance.

All visitors at Pier 46 will be required to present government-issued Real ID and pass through an airport-style security screening checkpoint. All visitors are subject to search prior to entering Base Seattle. Visitors are encouraged to bring as few items as possible when arriving for their tour, as there is no on-site storage. Flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes are required for tours aboard ships.

Prohibited items on board include the following:

– Weapons: including knives, firearms and club weapons

– Defensive chemicals or sprays: including mace and pepper spray; spray cans of any type

– Fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives

– Drugs and drug-related paraphernalia illegal by federal standards, including cannabis

– Large bags, including backpacks, diaper bags and large camera bags (small camera bags and small handbags may be permitted, but are subject to search)

– Strollers

While general photography of this event is allowed, the use of drones in the area of Navy vessels is strictly prohibited.



Coast Guard-related media opportunities during Sea Fair are encouraged to contact Chief Petty Officer Kip Wadlow, (206) 510-8805 or Lt. Chris Butters (206) 605-4840 regarding interviews or to request other related information.

USCG