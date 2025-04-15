Alaska Native Heritage Center honors two community leaders with awards at annual spring brunch





The ANHC recognizes high school junior Miley Amisiimaq Kakaruk and former CIRI leader Roy Huhndorf for their impact on Alaska Native communities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two influential Alaska Native leaders — one emerging, one established — were recently honored by the Alaska Native Heritage Center (ANHC) Board and Staff for their dedication to preserving and uplifting Alaska Native cultures. During the ANHC’s Spring Brunch celebration last month, West Anchorage High School junior Miley Amisiimaq Kakaruk and former CIRI President and CEO Roy Huhndorf received community awards that spotlight leadership rooted in cultural resilience, advocacy and intergenerational impact. The awards underscore the ANHC’s mission to preserve and strengthen Alaska Native traditions, languages and arts by recognizing the power of leadership across generations.

“Both Miley and Roy exemplify the strength and resilience of our communities,” said Emily Edenshaw, ANHC President and CEO. “Their leadership honors our past and lights the way for future generations. At the ANHC, we are proud to uplift individuals who are creating lasting change while preserving our cultures and inspiring the next wave of Indigenous leaders.”

Honoring a Rising Leader

Kakaruk was presented with the Autumn Apok Ridley Award, which celebrates young leaders who champion Alaska Native traditions and values. Named in memory of the late Autumn Apok Ridley (Iñupiaq, Tsimshian, Tlingit) — a world-record holder in the Native Youth Olympics and a fierce advocate for Indigenous culture — the award recognizes youth who are forging paths in cultural revitalization and community service.

As president of her high school’s Culture Club, Kakaruk has led with intention and innovation. She implemented formal land acknowledgments at school events, organized cultural programming and raised funds through fry bread sales to support Indigenous initiatives. Beyond her school, she serves as the Southcentral regional representative on the First Alaskans Institute Elders and Youth Committee, where she works to amplify youth voices and bridge generational knowledge through Indigenous advocacy.

“I am humbled to receive the Autumn Apok Ridley Award,” said Kakaruk. “This recognition strengthens my commitment to ensuring Alaska Native youth are seen, heard and celebrated.”

Honoring a Legacy of Leadership

In recognition of a lifetime of service and transformational leadership, Roy Huhndorf (Yup’ik) was awarded the Paul Tiulana Award, which honors Elders whose efforts have sustained and advanced Alaska Native culture. Named after the late Elder Paul Tiulana, a respected leader from King Island known for his cultural stewardship, the award is a testament to enduring leadership and wisdom.

Huhndorf’s tenure as President and CEO of Cook Inlet Region, Inc. (CIRI) marked a turning point for Alaska Native corporate success. He played a key role in negotiating the historic Cook Inlet Land Exchange, securing the foundation for long-term self-sufficiency for CIRI shareholders. Under his leadership, CIRI’s assets grew exponentially — from $32 million to more than $600 million — positioning the corporation as one of Alaska’s most successful Alaska Native-owned enterprises.

His legacy also includes championing access to culture, education, health care and justice for Alaska Native peoples. He was instrumental in establishing and supporting institutions such as the ANHC, Alaska Native Justice Center and Southcentral Foundation, all of which continue to serve thousands across the state.

“Being honored with the Paul Tiulana Award is a reflection of the collective efforts of many people dedicated to improving the lives of Alaska Native communities,” said Huhndorf. “Our traditions and values must continue to guide future generations.”

Both the Autumn Apok Ridley and Paul Tiulana Awards reflect the ANHC’s enduring commitment to recognizing individuals who carry forward the legacy of Alaska Native culture, language and identity. Through education, arts, advocacy and celebration, the ANHC continues to serve as a gathering place where cultural pride and community healing thrive. To learn more about the ANHC and its programs, visit www.alaskanative.net