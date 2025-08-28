Alaska Outdoor Alliance and Koniag, Inc. Co-Present Tenth Annual Confluence Summit to Co-Create a 10-Year Vision for a Regenerative Outdoors









Kodiak, Alaska — September 23–25, 2025 — The Alaska Outdoor Alliance, together with co-presenters Koniag, Inc. and Island Trails Network, invites changemakers from across Alaska to the 10th Annual Confluence Summit, an immersive, hybrid “unconference” designed to co-create a 10-year regenerative vision for Alaska’s outdoors.

With Alaska’s $3.2 billion outdoor recreation economy at a crossroads—facing budget constraints, environmental pressures, tariff impacts, and staffing shortages—this summit offers a dynamic space for collaboration and creativity. Unlike traditional conferences, Confluence emphasizes working groups over PowerPoints, giving participants the opportunity to engage deeply in crafting regenerative models for land, community, and economy.

A Movement Grounded in Diversity Regeneration isn’t just about sustaining—it’s about restoring vitality across Alaska’s ecosystems, cultures, and communities. The vision-setting process intentionally welcomes voices from Tribal leaders, Indigenous knowledge holders, local business owners, researchers, youth, policymakers, guides, and culture bearers—highlighting that a broader circle of collaboration strengthens outcomes and ensures relevance for all.

Hybrid Access Ensures Inclusivity Recognizing both the opportunities and challenges of geography and travel, the summit offers a hybrid participation option—allowing remote attendees to contribute meaningfully to working groups and conversations. This flexibility supports inclusion, particularly for rural, remote, and underserved communities.

About Koniag, Inc. and Organizers As a proud co‑presenter, Koniag, Inc., alongside Island Trails Network and the Alaska Outdoor Alliance, plays a crucial role in bringing this visionary gathering to Kodiak and ensuring that the next decade of outdoor recreation centers Indigenous leadership, community resilience, and ecological renewal.

Event Detail Summary:

● When: September 23–25, 2025 ● Where: Kodiak, Alaska (with hybrid/remote participation available) ● Theme: Co‑creating a 10‑Year Vision for a Regenerative Future for Alaska’s Outdoors

Why Participate?

● Shape a bold, equitable vision for restoration and stewardship across Alaska’s landscapes and communities.

● Collaborate in a participatory format that values your experience, perspective, and voice.

● Build cross‑sector partnerships that can power resilient and regenerative outcomes.

Contact: AOA & Confluence details: http://alaskaoutdooralliance.org/confluence-ak Lee Hart, Executive Director, Alaska Outdoor Alliance Director@AlaskaOutdoorAlliance.org 801 Halibut Point Road, Sitka, AK 99835