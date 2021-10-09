Alaska Pacific University Media Advisory: Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration hosted by Alaska Pacific University – Monday, Oct 11 – 11:30 A.M – 1:30 P.M. AKDT





WHAT: Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration hosted by Alaska Pacific University **In-Person or virtual interviews will be available upon request**

WHEN: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. AKDT

WHERE: Alaska Pacific University

APU Website – LIVE (https://www.alaskapacific.edu/ancsa-at-50-events/)

Facebook Page – LIVE (https://www.facebook.com/Alaskapacific/)

YouTube Page – LIVE (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQAbWAq9YazdTbphibx9GA)

WHO: Alaska Pacific University, Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, Alaska Native Brotherhood Camp 87, Alaska Native Heritage Center, Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, Alaska’s People, Cook Inlet Tribal Council, Native Peoples Action, Native Village of Eklutna, and Pamyua – This virtual event is open to the public – no registration required. This virtual event will feature traditional dancing as well as speeches from community members and cultural leaders.

EMCEES: Arias Hoyle (Tlingit) Shyanne Beatty (Hän/Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Athabascan) Opening Blessing by Nicholas, Patrick Selanoff (Sugpiaq) of the Valdez Orthodox Parish Welcoming to the Lands by Aaron Leggett (Dena’ina Athabascan), President and Chair, Native Village of Eklutna

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS (as of 10/8): Ethan Schutt (Athabascan), Chair, Alaska Pacific University Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson Dr. Dalee Sambo Dorough (Inuit-Alaska), International Chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council Honored Elder Harold Napolean (Yup’ik), Author of “Yuuuuyaraq: The Way of the Human Being”

PERFORMANCES (as of 10/8): Alaska Native Heritage Center Ida’ina K’eljeshna (Dena’ina Athabascan) Arias Hoyle (Tlingit)

Presentation By Alaska Pacific University and University Alaska Anchorage on Indigenous Course Offerings and Programs:

Dr. Beth Leonard (Deg Xit’an Dene/Athabascan)

Casey Ferguson (Cup’ik)

Karli Tyance Hassel (Anishinaabe)

Kristen English (Tlingit/Aleut)

Sondra Shaginoff-Stuart (Ahtna/Paiute)

Dr. Maria Williams (Tlingit)

Haliehana Stepetin (Unangax̂)

BACKGROUND: Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday in November across the country and honors and respects the indigenous peoples of this land. It commemorates our shared history and culture and it is a day of celebration. This celebration event hosted annually by Alaska Pacific University is the largest in the state. Because of COVID this year we have moved the event to a virtual setting.

Alaska is one of more than 60 cities and states that recognize Indigenous Peoples Day as a state holiday. It became permanent state holiday in 2017 when Alaska House Bill 78 was signed into law by then-Gov. Bill Walker. Also, in that same year, Indigenous Peoples Day was made permanent by the Municipality of Anchorage.

Locally, the Municipality of Anchorage is Alaska’s largest Native village, with more than 23,000 Alaska Natives calling Anchorage home.

###



