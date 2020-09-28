Alaska Poison Center Receives Poison Exposure Calls During the Pandemic

September 28, 2020 update – Alaska families are spending more time cleaning and disinfecting their homes and hands to protect loved ones from COVID-19. The Alaska Poison Center provides 24-hour professional advice and management information regarding exposures to poisons, chemicals, drugs, bites, and medications to residents of Alaska. Since January 2020, the Alaska Poison Center has received over 200 calls associated with possible poisonings from disinfectants and cleaners.
Bleach, hand sanitizer, and other cleaners and disinfectants work to kill viruses and bacteria. As COVID-19 spread worldwide in early 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) heightened recommendations for proper cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch areas using household disinfectants and cleaning products. Cleaning and disinfecting continue to be important COVID prevention strategies; however, Alaskans should be aware that some products have been recalled. Other products can be poisonous when handled improperly or when adults and children accidentally swallow or touch them.
During the first six months of 2020, the Alaska Poison Center received 196 calls related to household cleaning and disinfecting products.
These numbers are merely a snapshot of poison exposures happening throughout Alaska. Calls to the Alaska Poison Center likely underestimate the total number of poison exposures and the seriousness of those poisonings because the information is limited only to cases when the center received a phone call.
While washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds is the preferred and recommended way of cleaning, using hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol can be an effective way to clean your hands when soap and water are not available. Federal regulators, however, are warning people to avoid nearly 150 different hand sanitizer brands because they are contaminated with methanol, a dangerous chemical that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can be life-threatening if swallowed.
Federal regulators, however, are warning people to avoid nearly 150 different hand sanitizer brands because they are contaminated with methanol, a dangerous chemical that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and can be life-threatening if swallowed. Some contaminated hand sanitizer brands were sold in Alaska stores. While stores are recalling products when necessary, it is important to check the quality of the hand sanitizer you use
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put together a list of recalled products on its list of recalled products on its website. The best way to find out if your hand sanitizer was recalled is to check the FDA list. Scroll to the bottom of the FDA website to search the list of recalled products.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has put together a general list of safety tips to follow while using hand sanitizer:
The CDC cautions that cleaning products can be a health hazard to children, even in a year without a pandemic. This includes products that are labeled “natural” cleaning products due to their high concentration of cleaning agents. Here are some tips to prevent accidental poisoning:
Keep the Alaska Poison Center number in your phone and posted in your house so that it is always handy. You can and should call the poison center, or your doctor, if you think your child may have had contact with a cleaning product or other chemical, but you aren’t sure. If you need poison help, call the Alaska Poison Helpline at 1-800-222-1222 for free poison assistance 24/7.
© 2020, ↑ Alaska Native News
Log in- Posts - Add New - During a phone conversation on a commercial airplane late last week overheard by an NBC News reporter, the head of the Centers for...
Read previous article:
‘Everything He Says Is False’: CDC Director Overheard on Airplane Condemning Trump Covid Adviser’s Misinformation
During a phone conversation on a commercial airplane late last week overheard by an NBC News reporter, the head of the Centers for...