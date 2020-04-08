Alaska Public Media Responds to Governor’s Vetoes

ANCHORAGE – Today, Governor Dunleavy announced significant vetoes to Alaska’s operating budget while making clear his intent to use the State of Alaska CARES ACT funding to support many vital services including public radio and television stations in Alaska. This funding is particularly needed at a time when Alaskans are relying on their local public media organization to provide timely news and information concerning the Coronavirus pandemic and the economic challenges that have resulted to mitigate the spread of the virus. The statewide public radio and television network reaches more Alaskan households than any other news entity in Alaska. Revenue loss from other sources such as business underwriting and sponsorship means funds through the CARES ACT will be crucial to ensure the sustainability of locally owned and operated television and radio stations across Alaska.
“Alaska Public Media is committed to serving all Alaskans. During times of crisis, we have a responsibility to work with state, borough, and municipal governments to ensure the public has access to potentially life-saving information. This is such a time,” said, Ed Ulman, President & CEO of Alaska Public Media. “Whether it’s an earthquake, wildfire, or pandemic, Alaskans’ especially in remote parts of the state, need to know how to keep their families safe. We intend to collaborate with the governor and his team to ensure that the State of Alaska CARES Act funding is used to support the vital public safety work of radio and television stations across Alaska.”
Examples of public radio and television efforts to support and disseminate potentially life-saving information follow.
Alaska Public Media has also worked with educational and business partners on the following educational and informational services.
AKPM and the Anchorage School District launched At Home Learning on Monday, March 30, 2020. This educational television service and online learning resources are offered statewide. (Pending a response from KUAC and UAF.)
AKPM continues the Alaska@Work, a workforce development initiative video series highlighting training and education programs that lead to well-paying jobs and careers.
