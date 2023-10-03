Alaska Railroad Corporation Awarded Alaska Chamber’s 2023 Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year





Anchorage, ALASKA — Further cementing the milestone of 100 years of connecting Alaska, the Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) was recognized with the prestigious Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year award during the Alaska Chamber’s Fall Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 27. As part of the Alaska Chamber’s Premier Business Awards, the Large Business of the Year award honors businesses that exemplify leadership, ethics and show consistent community involvement.

“This recognition by the Alaska Chamber is such an outstanding accolade for us to receive and recognizes our steadfast commitment to communities and business all along the Railbelt. We’re proud of the role we’ve played in Alaska’s economic development over the last 100 years, and look forward to continuing to play a critical role in the century to come,” said Alaska Railroad President and CEO Bill O’Leary.

With a commitment to both the land it traverses and the people it serves, the railroad boasts a workforce of nearly 600 year-round employees, with about 90% being Alaska residents.

A few of the railroad’s many partners spoke in favor of the nomination, including Seward-based Major Marine Tours, Anchorage’s Government Hill Elementary School PTA for its school-business partnership with ARRC, and Petro 49 as a longtime business partner.

The ARRC transports half a million passengers annually, moves nearly four million tons of freight, manages 36,000 acres of land and provides nearly $1 million in in-kind contributions of rail transportation services and supports 400 charitable organizations.





