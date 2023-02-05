Alaska Railroad names Susan Lotter of Pennsylvania as Catch the Train photo contest grand prizewinner





Lotter’s photo earns her $1,500, roundtrip rail travel for four, and cover of next calendar

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Susan Lotter of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, is the winning photographer in the annual Alaska Railroad Catch the Train photo contest. Lotter’s photograph beat out 11 others through a public vote on the Alaska Railroad Facebook page. The contest garnered more than 1,200 votes. As the winner, Lotter receives $1,500 in cash, four tickets on the Denali Star Train and her photo will grace the cover of the Alaska Railroad’s next calendar.

The annual contest draws photographers from across the country to submit their best pictures of the Alaska Railroad. This year’s contest included 11 photographers come from eight states: Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The photographers included in the calendar are:

Sarah Koonce, Eagle River, Alaska

Logan Maddox, Anchorage, Alaska

Rob Tappana, Anchorage, Alaska

Bodie Johnson, Denver, Colorado

David Underwood, Cape Coral, Florida

Ken Edmier, Leesburg, Georgia

Brandon Kilgore, Joliet, Illinois

Pete Konefke, Huntington Woods, Michigan (2 photos)

Susan Lotter, Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania

Bruce Schwierske, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Donald Wendlandt, Weyauwega, Wisconsin

“We are thrilled every year when this time comes around to see how these talented photographers capture our trains,” said Alaska Railroad Marketing Communications Manager Meghan Clemens. “This year, we were elated to see hundreds of photo submissions that provide us with the fun opportunity to see through the lens of our passengers and fans from across the country.”

Judges reviewed the photographs entered into the contest for their artistic merit, originality, subject matter and composition. Each finalist will have their photo featured as a month of the Alaska Railroad’s calendar and will also be featured in the onboard magazine Panoramas. The annual calendar is available for purchase in the Alaska Railroad gift shop.

With the grand prizewinner being selected, the photo contest is once again accepting submissions. Photographers can submit their photos of the Alaska Railroad by uploading them on the Alaska Railroad Facebook page or use the hashtag #catchthetrainAK. The deadline to submit is Nov. 26, 2023. More information on the contest can be found at www.alaskarailroad.com/alaska-railroad-photo-contest.

